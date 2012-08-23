版本:
Corvex takes stake in Ralcorp, calls for action

Aug 23 Investment firm Corvex Management LP has taken a stake in Ralcorp Holdings, a securities filing on Thursday showed, and urged the food company to pursue strategic alternatives.

Shares of Ralcorp, which mostly manufactures private label or store brand foods, rose 2.2 percent in afternoon trade.

Founded by Keith Meister, one of activist investor Carl Icahn's longtime associates, Corvex said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the "status quo is unacceptable" and that Ralcorp should "immediately" pursue alternatives including: a sale of the company, a merger, or a "self-help strategy with new investor board representation."

Ralcorp shares were up $1.49, or 2.2 percent, at $69.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

