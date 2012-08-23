Corvex takes stake in Ralcorp, calls for action

Aug 23 Investment firm Corvex Management LP has
taken a stake in Ralcorp Holdings, a securities filing
on Thursday showed, and urged the food company to pursue
strategic alternatives.
Shares of Ralcorp, which mostly manufactures private label
or store brand foods, rose 2.2 percent in afternoon trade.
Founded by Keith Meister, one of activist investor Carl
Icahn's longtime associates, Corvex said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the "status quo is
unacceptable" and that Ralcorp should "immediately" pursue
alternatives including: a sale of the company, a merger, or a
"self-help strategy with new investor board representation."
Ralcorp shares were up $1.49, or 2.2 percent, at $69.86 on
the New York Stock Exchange.