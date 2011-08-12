UPDATE 2-Ralcorp rejects ConAgra's sweetened offer of $94/shr

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Previous offers were $86/shr in May, $82/shr in March
* Ralcorp says remains committed to plan to split in two (Adds details on prior ConAgra bids)
Aug 12 Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N, a private-label food company, on Friday quickly rejected ConAgra's (CAG.N) latest sweetened bid, $94 a share.
ConAgra offered to buy Ralcorp for $82 a share in March and for $86 a share in May, but was spurned by Ralcorp both times.
In response to ConAgra's latest proposal, made Thursday, Ralcorp said it is firmly committed to its plan of splitting the company into two and has determined that there is "nothing further to discuss."
Last month, Ralcorp decided to separate its Post-brand cereals unit from its predominantly private-label business to create two pure-play companies. [ID:nL3E7IE3YQ]
ConAgra was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Ralcorp were up 10 percent at $86 in extended trade, recouping much of their losses from the last two weeks. They closed at $79.02 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
For ConAgra/Ralcorp TIMELINE: [ID:nL3E7J33T] (Reporting by Anand Basu and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Gary Hill)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.