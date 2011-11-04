UPDATE 1-Ralcorp delays Q4 results to account for non-cash charge

* Cites anticipated non-cash goodwill impairment charge

* Charge related to Post cereals business

* Sees FY11 EPS of $5.21-$5.27 vs est $5.25 (Follows alerts)

Nov 4 Private-label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc delayed releasing its quarterly financial results to account for an anticipated non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its Post cereals business.

Ralcorp, which decided to spin off its cereals unit in July as a wholly owned subsidiary, expects to complete the separation by year end and plans to list it on the New York Stock Exchange.

The spin-off came three years after Ralcorp bought Post Foods from Kraft Foods Inc .

The company estimates full-year earnings to be $5.21-$5.27 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.25 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ralcorp said the charge will not affect adjusted diluted earnings per share, cash flows or liquidity, but would represent a non-cash accounting adjustment to financial statements.

The company now expects to release its financial results Nov. 29.

Ralcorp also said that its private brand businesses performed well overall during the quarter. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)