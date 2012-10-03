版本:
Ralcorp appoints activist investor to board

Oct 3 Food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it appointed investor Keith Meister to its board of directors.

Meister's firm, Corvex Management, urged Ralcorp in August to either sell itself, buy another company or change its strategy.

