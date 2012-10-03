Ralcorp appoints activist investor to board

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
Oct 3 Food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it appointed investor Keith Meister to its board of directors.
Meister's firm, Corvex Management, urged Ralcorp in August to either sell itself, buy another company or change its strategy.
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical