UPDATE 2-Ralcorp lays out strategy, growth goals

* CEO says plans to meet with Corvex again, listen to
concerns
* Sees mid-single-digit sales growth, high-single-digit EPS
growth
* Sees nearly 50 private label acquisition targets
By Martinne Geller
Sept 5 Ralcorp Holdings laid out its
long-term growth targets and plans for achieving them on
Wednesday, less than two weeks after an activist investor called
on the food manufacturer to take drastic action to improve its
stock price.
Speaking at an investor conference, Chief Executive Kevin
Hunt said shareholder value has always been, and will continue
to be critical for Ralcorp, which makes products that
supermarkets and other retailers brand as their own.
Hunt said Ralcorp has met with representatives from Corvex
Management, a shareholder pushing Ralcorp to either sell itself,
buy another company or change its strategy. He said Ralcorp
intends to meet with Corvex again and that he was "very willing"
to listen to what investors had to say.
Ralcorp also said its long-term performance goals call for
mid single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit
earnings-per-share growth.
And after several investor disappointments, including
weaker-than-expected earnings and an inability to file quarterly
financial reports on time, Ralcorp said its "executional issues
were largely behind it".
Hunt said he expects Ralcorp to file its financial reports
in the next few weeks or possibly even sooner.
The company had to restate its financial reports for fiscal
2011 and the first quarter of fiscal 2012 to account for an
additional impairment charge associated with the spin-off of its
Post cereals business.
The company's growth strategy includes acquisitions -- it
said there were nearly 50 private label targets -- and
consolidating its existing businesses into one unit. The
consolidation, first announced earlier this summer, should be
completed by October, with the new business being run by Rich
Koulouris, it said.
An office in Kansas City should be closed by the end of the
year, it added.
Ralcorp, which has made 30 acquisitions over the last 15
years, repeatedly spurned unsolicited takeover offers from
ConAgra Inc last year and decided instead to spin off
its cereal business into Post Holdings.
Earlier on Wednesday, the company said it entered into a
$250 million credit agreement last month.