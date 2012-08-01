Ralcorp to restructure ops; estimates higher 3rd-qtr results

* Sees one-time pre-tax costs of $17 mln-$22 mln

* Sees pre-tax cost savings of $26 mln-$31 mln in fiscal 2013

* Estimates Q3 EPS at $0.54 from cont ops

* Estimates an 11 pct rise in Q3 rev

Aug 1 Private label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc said it will consolidate its cereal, pasta, and snacks, sauces & spreads businesses into a single company and posted preliminary third-quarter results.

The food company expects to generate annual pre-tax cost savings of about $26 million to $31 million in fiscal 2013 through the restructuring, which it expects to be completed in fiscal 2014.

Ralcorp expects one-time pre-tax costs of between $17 million to $22 million related to the restructuring.

The company estimated third-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share from continuing operations, up from 28 cents a year earlier.

The earnings were hurt by 29 cents of special charge related to plant closures, merger and integration costs, the company said.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 65 cents per share.

Sales grew 11 percent during the quarter as the company raised prices across all its segments to offset rising commodity costs.

Ralcorp in May said it would restate financial statements for its fiscal 2011 and first quarter of fiscal 2012 to account for an additional impairment charge related to its Post brand cereal business, which was spun-off to Ralcorp shareholders in February.

Shares of the company had closed at $60.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.