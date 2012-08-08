Ralcorp profit misses Wall Street estimates

Aug 8 Private-label food company Ralcorp
Holdings Inc's quarterly profit slightly missed Wall
Street expectations, primarily due to weakness in its cereal
products business.
Net income from continued operations for the third quarter
rose to $30.3 million, or 54 cents per share, from $15.8
million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding expenses such as plant closures, merger and
integration costs, the company earned 60 cents per share.
Revenue increased 11 percent to $1.03 billion. Sales at its
cereal products business, which include ready-to-eat and organic
cereals, fell 10 percent to $195.4 million.
However, revenue from its snacks, sauces & spreads business,
the main contributor to the company's revenue, rose about 11
percent to $427 million, helped by higher product pricing.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share, on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company last week said it will consolidate its cereal,
pasta, and snacks, sauces & spreads businesses into a single
company.
Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company closed at
$64.26 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.