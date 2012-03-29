版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 20:29 BJT

Motor racing-Capito leaves Ford for top job at VW Motorsport

LONDON, March 29 Volkswagen have recruited Jost Capito from Ford to oversee a motorsport programme that includes a full world rally championship challenge next year.

Volkswagen said in a statement that Capito, who is also a former chief operating officer of the Sauber Formula One team, would replace Kris Nissen as head of motorsport from May 1.

Capito joined Ford in the United States in 2001 and was responsible for their global performance vehicle business and motorsport strategy.

Volkswagen have already signed French driver Sebastien Ogier from Citroen in a world rally team that aims to take on Ford and Citroen for the title.

