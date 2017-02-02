Ralph Lauren CEO to step down after disagreements with founder

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp said Stefan Larsson, its chief executive for just over a year, will step down on May 1 following disagreements with chairman Ralph Lauren over the direction of the company.
The company also reported a 12 percent fall in holiday quarter revenue to $1.71 billion, hurt by a slump in wholesale shipments to customers as consumer demand weakened.
Ralph Lauren's shares fell 10 percent to $78.3 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.