Ralph Lauren CEO to step down after disagreements with founder

Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp said Stefan Larsson, its chief executive for just over a year, will step down on May 1 following disagreements with chairman Ralph Lauren over the direction of the company.

The company also reported a 12 percent fall in holiday quarter revenue to $1.71 billion, hurt by a slump in wholesale shipments to customers as consumer demand weakened.

Ralph Lauren's shares fell 10 percent to $78.3 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)