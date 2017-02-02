UPDATE 1-Ralph Lauren CEO to step down after disagreements with founder

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp said Stefan Larsson, its chief executive for just over a year, will step down on May 1 following disagreements with chairman Ralph Lauren over the direction of the luxury fashion brand.
Ralph Lauren's shares were down 8.7 percent to $79.80 in premarket trading on Thursday.
Stefan Larsson, a former head of Gap Inc's Old Navy division, was appointed CEO of the company in late 2015, succeeding founder Ralph Lauren, who had helmed the company for nearly 50 years. (reut.rs/2jZe8IE)
The company said a search was being conducted for a new CEO.
Ralph Lauren also reported a 12 percent fall in holiday quarter revenue to $1.71 billion, hurt by a slump in wholesale shipments to customers. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.