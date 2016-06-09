版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 05:23 BJT

Ralph Lauren hires CFO from rival luxury retailer Coach Inc

June 9 Ralph Lauren Corp said it has appointed former Coach Inc executive Jane Nielsen as chief financial offer, two days after announcing a slew of other reforms.

Nielsen will replace Robert Madore, who has been CFO since April 2015, Ralph Lauren said on Thursday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

