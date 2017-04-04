Ralph Lauren to cut jobs, close flagship Polo store in New York

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shutter some office and store locations, including its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue, New York City, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
The company said it expects to incur about $370 million in charges related to the plan, which was announced in June. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm