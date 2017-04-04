版本:
Ralph Lauren to cut jobs, close flagship Polo store in New York

April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shutter some office and store locations, including its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue, New York City, as part of a cost-cutting plan.

The company said it expects to incur about $370 million in charges related to the plan, which was announced in June. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
