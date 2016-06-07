Retailer Ralph Lauren to cut costs, reduce real estate assets

June 7 Luxury fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp
said on Tuesday that it would streamline its
organizational structure, cut costs and reduce its real estate
assets.
The retailer said it expects its restructuring measures to
result in about $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings.
Ralph Lauren also expects net revenue for the current fiscal
year to fall in the low-double digit percentage range, hurt in
part by store closures, a pullback in inventory receipts and
weak traffic.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)