UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's comparable sales fall for 9th straight quarter

* Same-store sales down 12 pct vs est 6.5 pct
* Overall sales down 16 pct
* Profit beats estimates as costs fall
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade
(Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
By Gayathree Ganesan
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported its
ninth straight fall in quarterly sales at established stores as
fewer customers visited its stores, sending the company's shares
down 3 percent to levels last seen during the financial
recession.
The company also said it expected the sales decline to
continue in the current quarter.
Same-store sales during the quarter fell 12 percent, widely
missing the 6.5 percent decline analysts polled by Consensus
Metrix had expected.
That contributed to a 16.3 percent fall in overall sales to
$1.57 billion, also hurt by a drop in the average transaction
size as company's move to sell more items at full price
discouraged shoppers.
Ralph Lauren, like other apparel chains, has been struggling
with weak sales due to sluggish spending on apparel and
accessories. The company's margins have taken a hit as
competition in the industry has intensified.
In a bid to turn around the business, the company has made
major changes in its top management. It hired P&G executive
Patrice Louvet as its CEO on Wednesday after his predecessor
stepped down after being in the role for just over a year.
"Ralph Lauren has been turning itself around for a very long
time. It goes back to over two years now," said Neil Saunders,
managing director of GlobalData Retail.
"There is a lack of confidence among investors that the
company would be able to pull through all the initiatives it is
now talking about."
The company has been trying to reduce costs by cutting jobs
and shuttering stores, including its flagship Fifth Avenue store
in New York.
As a result of these efforts, selling, general and
administrative expenses fell about 15 percent in the fourth
quarter ended April 1. Cost of goods sold slumped nearly 13
percent.
On a post-earnings conference call, Ralph Lauren said it
pulled back inventory with its wholesale partners, lowered sales
in the off-price channel, engaged in fewer promotional periods,
shuttered stores and exited brands in the quarter.
The cost-cutting actions also helped the company post an
adjusted profit of 89 cents per share that topped analysts
expectations by 11 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ralph Lauren's gross margins on an adjusted basis rose 90
basis points to 55.4 percent.
The company swung to a loss in the quarter, mainly due to a
more than $300 million charge related to restructuring and
severance pay.
Ralph Lauren said it expects current-quarter net revenue to
fall in the low double-digit percentage range.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar and Martina D'Couto)