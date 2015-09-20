Ralph Lauren is trading at a discount - Barron's

Sept 20 U.S. clothing design company Ralph
Lauren looks like a buying opportunity, according to a
report on Sunday in Barron's financial newspaper, which said the
company's investment in new technology should lead to rising
profit in coming years.
Much of Ralph Lauren's recent woes appear tied to currency
swings, which tend to self-correct over time, Barron's said.
The company's shares closed Friday at $109.38, a level not
seen since late 2010. Barron's said the stock could hit $135
over the next year.
Barron's said the company, which gets about two-thirds of
its revenue from North America, has room to grow in Europe and
Asia.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)