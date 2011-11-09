REFILE-UPDATE 1-Ralph Lauren margins fall, shares hit

(Refiles to correct typographical error in word "margins" in
headline)
* Q2 EPS $2.46 vs Wall St $2.24 view
* Shrs fall 5.7 pct
Nov 9 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) posted a sharp
drop in quarterly margins on Wednesday, hurt by rising costs,
and its shares fell in premarket dealings.
Shares fell 5.7 percent as gross margin fell dropped to
56.6 percent from 58 percent a year earlier.
The clothing maker, which makes brands including Polo, Club
Monaco and Chaps, said net income rose to $233.5 million, or
$2.46 a share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 1 from $205.2
million, or $2.09 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had forecast $2.24 a share, according
to Thomson reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Brad Dorfman in
Chicago, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)