WRAPUP 2-Ralph Lauren, Macy's warn about soft economy

* Ralph Lauren sees Q2 revs down mid-single-digit percentage
* Macy's raises FY EPS to $3.30-$3.35
* Ralph Lauren shares fall 1.1 pct, Macy's up 2.7 pct
By Phil Wahba
Aug 8 Ralph Lauren Corp and Macy's Inc
each reported higher quarterly sales gains on Wednesday,
but both companies said the economy remains tough and reported
pressure from lower spending by tourists.
Ralph Lauren, which caters to shoppers up and down the price
spectrum with brands such as Club Monaco and its namesake, said
it expects net revenue to fall by a "mid-single-digit"
percentage in the second quarter, largely because of economic
turmoil in Europe.
Ralph Lauren shares lost 1.1 percent to $151.35.
In contrast, Macy's shares rose 2.7 percent to $38.01 after
the department store chain reported better-than-expected
earnings and raised its profit forecast.
Ralph Lauren said it took a hit from fewer visits by
tourists in Europe, its top market after North America. The
clothier's sales have been further hurt by its phase-out of
stores operated by local partners in China. It plans to replace
those in time with company-run shops in better locations that
will enhance its brand in the world's fastest-growing luxury
market.
Chinese visitors account for less than 2 percent of Ralph
Lauren's sales in Europe, compared with as much as 40 percent
for rivals, Chief Operating Officer Roger Farah said during a
conference call with analysts, faulting Ralph Lauren's
relatively low profile in China.
At the same time, European department stores have been more
cautious in ordering.
"We are seeing skittishness by our wholesale partners,"
Farah said, speaking of European retailers that sell its wares.
J.C. PENNEY EFFECT
Ralph Lauren fared better in North America, where department
stores have been more eager to place orders: Wholesale sales
there rose by a double-digit percentage. In contrast, they fell
by at least 10 percent in Europe.
But Ralph Lauren's sales have been hurt by U.S. department
store chain J.C. Penney & Co Inc dropping the American
Living brand this summer.
At the same time, Macy's won some business during the
quarter from the sales decline at Penney, which has lost many
customers since eliminating the use of coupons and most sales
events this winter.
Still, Macy's second-quarter sales came in below the
department store operator's own forecasts, hurt in part by lower
spending by foreign tourists and disruptions from its $400
million makeover of its Manhattan flagship, itself a major
tourist attraction.
Analysts expect Penney's same-store sales to be down 17.4
percent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters. At
Macy's, which attracts a more affluent clientele than its
closest rivals, they rose 3 percent, and at Kohl's Corp
they slipped 2.7 percent. Kohl's reports results on Thursday.
"We are entering the fall season with optimism about our
ability to grow sales and capture market share," Macy's Chief
Executive Terry Lundgren said in a statement.
Ralph Lauren's net income rose 5.1 percent to $193.4
million, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30,
from $184.1 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier. Wall
Street expected EPS of $1.78. Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.59
billion.
At Macy's, net income was $279 million, or 67 cents a share,
for the quarter that ended July 28, up from $241 million, or 55
cents a share, a year earlier and above analysts' estimates of
64 cents a share. Macy's raised its full-year profit outlook by
5 cents per share to a range of $3.30 to $3.35.