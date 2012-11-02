Ralph Lauren lowers full-year sales view, Q2 results fall

Nov 2 Ralph Lauren Corp reported lower quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year sales forecast because of its ongoing closures of distribution points in China, the discontinuation of its American Living brand and the impact of currency.

The company now expects revenue to be up 2 percent to 3 percent for the year ending in March, compared with a previous forecast for mid-single-digit percentage growth.

Net income fell 8.5 percent to $213.7 million, or $2.29 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $233.5 million, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.2 percent to $1.86 billion. Excluding the impact of its China store closings and the American Living brand, revenue rose 3 percent in the quarter.