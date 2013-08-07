Ralph Lauren wholesale business lifts sales, but profit falls

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Ralph Lauren Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales but lower profit, and the fashion company reiterated its sales forecast for the year.
The company said net revenue, including licensing revenue, in the first quarter ended June 29 rose 3.8 percent to $1.65 billion - in line with Wall Street projections, according to I/B/E/S. Wholesale sales rose 6 percent, outpacing the 3 percent growth at its own stores, as sales to department stores jumped.
Ralph Lauren reaffirmed its revenue forecast and still expects a rise of 4 percent to 7 percent this fiscal year.
Net income slipped slightly to $181 million, or $1.94 per share, from $193 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.