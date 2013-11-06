UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren sees sales gains in holiday quarter, raises dividend

By Phil Wahba
Nov 6 Ralph Lauren Corp on Wednesday
raised the low end of its full-year sales forecast on
expectations of strong gains during the holiday quarter, and the
designer clothing company increased its dividend.
Shares of Ralph Lauren rose 3.7 percent to $177.57 in
morning trading.
Sales were strongest at Ralph Lauren's own stores, which
generate just under half of companywide sales and where revenue
rose 6.5 percent, stripping out currency fluctuations.
In recent years, Ralph Lauren has been opening more of its
own stores and relying less on its wholesale business. The
company will increase spending on its retail stores through the
rest of the year ending in late March even though it warned that
this would pinch its operating profit margin.
Revenue increased 1 percent in the wholesale business, which
sells brands like Polo and Lauren by Ralph Lauren at department
stores such as Macy's Inc. The company said growth in
North America had offset declines in shipments to European and
Japanese customers.
But Chief Financial Officer Christopher Peterson told
analysts on a conference call that wholesale sales would be up
"significantly" in the second half, helped in part by
improvements in Europe.
Ralph Lauren now expects revenue for the year ending in late
March to rise between 5 percent and 7 percent, versus an earlier
range of 4 percent to 7 percent.
For the current quarter, which includes the holiday season,
Ralph Lauren said it expected revenue to be up between 8 percent
and 10 percent, despite a two-point hit from currency movements.
The company said net revenue, including from licensing, rose
2.8 percent to $1.915 billion in the second quarter ended Sept.
28. The result was in line with Wall Street projections.
Ralph Lauren reported a profit $205 million, or $2.23 per
share, down from $214 million, or $2.29 per share, a year
earlier, but above analysts' forecasts by 3 cents.
The company raised its annual dividend 12.5 percent to $1.80
per share.