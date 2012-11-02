版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CFO says 12 stores still closed because of hurricane sandy, says only "modest" impact on Q3 revenue

Nov 2 Ralph Lauren Corp : * CFO says 12 stores still closed because of hurricane sandy, says only

"modest" impact on Q3 revenue

