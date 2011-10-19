Rambus jury deliberates, reviews more testimony

* Jury requests review of Hynix exec's testimony
* Rambus claims billions in antitrust damages
By Laird Harrison
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 The jury in Rambus Inc's
(RMBS.O) $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology
Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS) is reviewing
more testimony from the trial in its fifth week of
deliberations.
A request to hear a transcript of witness testimony on
Wednesday was not accompanied by any further information about
when jurors in the California state court trial might render a
verdict.
Over the course of a trial that lasted more than three
months, Rambus accused Idaho-based Micron and South Korea-based
Hynix of colluding to fix prices of memory chips used in
personal computers and preventing Rambus' technology from
becoming widely used. Rambus claims it lost billions of dollars
in business.
Micron and Hynix countered that Rambus' chip technology was
plagued by technical problems and that Rambus blames
competitors for its own failure.
Jurors asked to review the testimony of Farhad Tabrizi,
former vice president of worldwide marketing for Hynix. An
email from Tabrizi in which he refers to "Rambus killing" is a
key piece of evidence in the trial.
Last week, the jury listened to a readback of testimony by
Michael Sadler, chief sales executive for Micron. In video
testimony, he said he had met with Hynix representatives to
discuss setting the prices of microchips, and agreed with a
Rambus attorney that the conversation was "improper."
At its request, the jury has also listened to testimony by
four other witnesses, all of them former executives at Hynix,
Micron and their clients.
Over the course of five weeks, the jury has deliberated on
14 days.
Any antitrust damages awarded to Rambus could be instantly
tripled under California law. Rambus is also seeking punitive
damages.
Such an award could dramatically change the fortunes of
Rambus, with a current stock market value around $1.9 billion.
The company's shares, which often gyrate in tandem with
major court decisions, were down 1.8 percent at $16.52 on
Nasdaq.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology
Inc. et al, 04-431105.
(Reporting by Laird Harrison; Editing by Richard Chang)