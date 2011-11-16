版本:
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Rambus loses antitrust case vs Micron, Hynix

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 16 Rambus (RMBS.O) lost and was awarded no damages in an antitrust trial where it accused Micron Technology (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS) of conspiring to prevent Rambus' computer memory technology from becoming the industry standard.

A San Francisco jury delivered its verdict on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Writing by Noel Randewich; editing by John Wallace)

