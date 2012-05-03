版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 05:17 BJT

US ITC says will review Rambus patent fight loss

WASHINGTON May 3 A U.S. trade panel said T hursday i t w ould review a decision made in March that chipmakers LSI Corp and chip design house STMicroelectronics NV did not violate Rambus Inc's patented chip technology.

