Rambus loses first round of patent case at ITC

WASHINGTON, March 2 Chipmakers LSI and Mediatek and chip design house STMicroelectronics did not violate Rambus' patented chip technology, a judge at the International Trade Commission said on Friday.

Rambus, which is involved in extensive patent infringement litigation, had accused a long list of companies of infringing six patents for, among other things, memory controllers which retrieve information when it is needed and high-speed chip-to-chip communication systems.

In the past year, Rambus settled patent litigation with NVidia, Broadcom and Freescale. In addition, one of the six patents was dropped from the complaint.

The decision by ITC Judge Theodore Essex is not final. The full commission is expected to make a ruling in July.