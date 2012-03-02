Rambus loses first round of patent case at ITC

WASHINGTON, March 2 Chipmakers LSI
and Mediatek and chip design house STMicroelectronics
did not violate Rambus' patented chip
technology, a judge at the International Trade Commission said
on Friday.
Rambus, which is involved in extensive patent infringement
litigation, had accused a long list of companies of infringing
six patents for, among other things, memory controllers which
retrieve information when it is needed and high-speed
chip-to-chip communication systems.
In the past year, Rambus settled patent litigation with
NVidia, Broadcom and Freescale. In
addition, one of the six patents was dropped from the complaint.
The decision by ITC Judge Theodore Essex is not final. The
full commission is expected to make a ruling in July.