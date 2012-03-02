UPDATE 1-Rambus loses first round of patent case at ITC

* ITC commission to issue final ruling in July
* Rambus share price volatile on court decisions
* Rambus believes in strength of its patent portfolio
WASHINGTON, March 2 Chipmakers LSI
and Mediatek Inc and chip design house
STMicroelectronics NV did not violate Rambus Inc's
patented chip technology, a judge at the International
Trade Commission said on Friday.
Rambus, which is involved in extensive patent infringement
litigation, had accused a long list of companies of infringing
six patents for, among other things, memory controllers, which
retrieve information when it is needed, and high-speed
chip-to-chip communication systems.
In the past year, Rambus settled patent litigation with
Nvidia Corp, Broadcom Corp and Freescale
Semiconductor Holdings I Ltd. In addition, one of the
six patents was dropped from the complaint.
The decision by ITC Judge Theodore Essex is not final. The
full commission is expected to make a ruling in July.
"We have yet to receive the decision, but are disappointed
with the initial determination of no violation," said Thomas
Lavelle, senior vice president and general counsel at Rambus in
an emailed statement. "We believe in the strength of our
portfolio and remain committed to protecting our patented
inventions from unlicensed use."
Rambus' share price has been volatile due to its court
fights. The company's shares rose sharply in early February
following news it settled patent disputes with archrival Nvidia.
And its share price dropped almost 60 percent late last year
after the company lost a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against
Micron Technology Inc and Hynix Semiconductor Inc
.
Three of the five patents at issue in this case -
collectively known as the Barth patents - have been declared
invalid by an appeals board at the U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office. Two were declared invalid in September and a third in
January.
But the patents remain valid during the appeals process,
which has not yet been exhausted.
Rambus has aggressively used the three Barth patents to
pursue infringement claims against technology companies.
The case at the International Trade Commission is Number
337-753.