UPDATE 1-Ram Power CFO resigns

(Follows alerts)

Sept 30 Ram Power Corp , a renewable energy company, said its chief financial officer John O'Neill has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

The company, which has geothermal operations in California, Nevada and Canada, named Selby Little as acting CFO.

Ram Power, whose earlier CEO had resigned in February following a warning of a cost overrun at a big project, named Shuman Moore as the new CEO earlier this week.

Shares of the company closed at 27.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)