UPDATE 1-Ram Power to cut jobs, oust CEO in reorganization

Jan 28 Geothermal energy producer Ram Power Corp
said it will cut 12 out of 19 jobs at its headquarters
in Nevada and that its chief executive will quit as part of its
plans to cut costs and shift focus to its operations in
Nicaragua.
Shares of the company, which have fallen about 6 percent
this year, were trading up 4 percent at 24 Canadian cents on
Monday afternoon.
The company, with interests in geothermal power projects in
California, Nevada, Nicaragua and Canada, is looking for buyers
or partners for its 26 megawatt Geyser's project in California.
Ram Power, whose debt of $285 million is about four times
its market value, wrote down the value of the project by $49.1
million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
It took another charge of about $40.1 million related to its
exploration project in Orita, California and about $19.8 million
for the exploration-stage Clayton Valley project in Nevada.
"This (the job cuts and plans for Geyser) is all part of the
strategic reorganization the board has set up here, including my
resignation," Chief Executive Shuman Moore, whose resignation
will be effective Feb. 15, told Reuters.
The reorganization will happen in the current quarter and
save about $4 million a year in corporate administrative cash
costs, the company said in a statement.
Ram Power, which had 192 employees and has been led by Moore
since September 2011, said it will not renew Chief Financial
Officer Selby Little's contract after it expires on March 31.
The Reno, Nevada-based company will not seek Moore's and
Little's replacements and will be led by executive chairman
Antony Mitchell, company spokesman Steven Scott told Reuters.
Scott said the company's only operating 72 MW-San Jacinto
project in northwest Nicaragua was running short of about 10 MW
in its capacity.
"We're doing some mediation in the middle to latter part of
2013 to get us back up to the 72 MW level," said Scott.