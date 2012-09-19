版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Ramtron up in premarket after agreeing to Cypress Semi's bid

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Ramtron International Corp : * Up 7.7 percent to $3.09 in premarket after agreeing to Cypress Semiconductor's $110 million bid

