Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy still has exclusive rights for Nexium generic -CEO

MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories still has exclusive rights to the launch
of AstraZeneca's heartburn drug Nexium in the United
States, it said on Tuesday, despite regulatory concern over the
manufacturing process.
Ranbaxy was the first to seek approval from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell a cheaper copy of Nexium,
gaining exclusive rights to sell it for six months after patent
expiry.
However, doubts about Ranbaxy's ability to launch the drug
grew after the FDA in January prohibited it from shipping to the
United States any pharmaceutical ingredient made at its Toansa
plant in northern India, citing quality control
issues.
"We believe we have the (Nexium) exclusivity and we will
launch the product upon approval," Ranbaxy chief executive Arun
Sawhney said on a post-earnings call with analysts on Tuesday,
though he refused to elaborate on when that might be when
pressed for more detail.
Sources told Reuters in March that Ranbaxy was in talks with
at least two other companies on sourcing the drug ingredient
required to manufacture the Nexium copy.
Nexium achieved global sales of $3.87 billion last year,
$2.12 billion of which came from the United States, and analysts
have said that any delay in the launch of a generic copy would
be hugely beneficial for Britain's AstraZeneca.
