Daiichi Sankyo pledges bold action on Ranbaxy production problems

TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
said it would step up support of Indian drugmaking arm
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and send personnel to help
resolve problems at a factory that U.S. regulators have banned
from supplying pharmaceutical ingredients.
"We have already put a lot of effort into our support but
that has not been enough," Manabu Sakai, senior executive
officer at Daiichi Sankyo, told an earnings briefing on Friday.
"We want to go back and prepare a more aggressive, more
drastic response."
Sakai said it was inevitable the incident would affect
Daiichi Sankyo's earnings but was unable to give concrete
numbers. The company is not thinking about reducing its stake in
Ranbaxy, he added, although financial support would be among the
actions it will look at.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week banned
Ranbaxy's Toansa plant, a key supplier of ingredients to the
generic drugmaker's U.S. factory, from sending its products to
the United States due to manufacturing violations. It was the
fourth Ranbaxy plant to be shut out of the U.S. market.
"There's been a steady increase in the things that we need
to do," Sakai said, adding Daiichi Sankyo would dispatch
additional personnel to the plant to help sort out problems.
Daiichi Sankyo's shares are down nearly 10 percent since
last week's news on the Toansa plant. On Friday, they rose 2.7
percent to 1,723 yen, bouncing from a five-month low hit the day
before.