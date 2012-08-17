India's Ranbaxy launches generic diabetes drug in US

Aug 17 Ranbaxy Laboratories said it
launched a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's
big-selling diabetes drug Actos in the United States.
The drug, which had annualized sales of $2.7 billion in the
United States, is a prescription medication used with diet and
exercise to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2
diabetes.
Ranbaxy, a unit of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co, and
U.S. drugmaker Mylan Inc have been granted a 180-day
exclusivity for selling pioglitazone, the generic version of the
drug, in United States.
While Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc was also one of the
first to file for a generic version of Actos, it was denied
shared exclusivity by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
[I D :nL4E8JF44O]
The first company that files for approval of a generic
version of an off-patent drug typically gets marketing
exclusivity for 180 days.
Ranbaxy will sell the full range of generic pioglitazone,
which belongs to the same class of drugs as GlaxoSmithKline's
Avandia, in the form of 15 mg, 30 mg and 45 mg tablets.
Shares of Ranbaxy closed at 516.15 rupees on Friday on the
Mumbai stock exchange.