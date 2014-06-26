版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 27日 星期五 02:57 BJT

FDA approves Ranbaxy's generic version of Novartis's Diovan

June 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's generic version of Novartis AG's blood pressure drug Diovan.

Novartis lost its patent rights to Diovan in the United States at the end of 2012 but has avoided generic competition because of multiple quality control problems at Ranbaxy that prevented the company from exercising its right to become the first generic version of the drug on the market. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐