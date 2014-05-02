Ranbaxy recalls nearly 30,000 packs of allergy-relief drug in U.S.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI May 2 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd started recalling 29,790 packs of an allergy-relief medicine in the United States in February, after finding defects in the packaging, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
The loratadine and pseudoephedrine sulphate extended release tablets being recalled carry an expiry date of September 2015, and were manufactured by Ranbaxy's Ohm Labs plant in New Jersey, which is the company's only facility making generics for the United States. (r.reuters.com/nuk98v)
All other Ranbaxy plants, based in India, have been banned from exporting generics to the United States after the FDA found manufacturing quality glitches that the agency believed could compromise the quality of medicines.
Rival Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd agreed to buy Ranbaxy last month in a $3.2 billion deal, betting it can fix Ranbaxy's problems.
The FDA classified the recall by Ohm Labs as Class II, which means use of or exposure to the recalled products may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.
Ranbaxy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
