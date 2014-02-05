REFILE-India's Ranbaxy narrows Q4 loss on U.S. acne drug sales

MUMBAI Feb 5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd , India's biggest generic drugmaker by revenue, reported a narrower net loss in the latest quarter helped by ramped-up sales of two acne drugs in the United States.

Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd , on Wednesday said net loss in October-December was 1.59 billion rupees ($25.39 million) compared with a loss of 4.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7 percent to 28.59 billion rupees, the company said in a statement.

The United States, Ranbaxy's biggest export market, has recently banned the import of drugs from the company's India plants due to quality concerns.