REFILE-India's Ranbaxy narrows Q4 loss on U.S. acne drug sales

MUMBAI Feb 5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
, India's biggest generic drugmaker by revenue,
reported a narrower net loss in the latest quarter helped by
ramped-up sales of two acne drugs in the United States.
Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
, on Wednesday said net loss in October-December was
1.59 billion rupees ($25.39 million) compared with a loss of
4.92 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net sales rose 7 percent to 28.59 billion rupees, the
company said in a statement.
The United States, Ranbaxy's biggest export market, has
recently banned the import of drugs from the company's India
plants due to quality concerns.