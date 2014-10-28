UPDATE 1-India's Ranbaxy books first profit in 6 quarters on exclusive drug launch

* Profit 4.8 bln rupees vs 4.5 bln rupees loss year prior
* Boosted by launch of copy of Novartis drug Diovan
* India sales rise 12 percent
* Shares rise 6 pct, outpacing market
(Adds details on results, shares, context)
MUMBAI, Oct 28 Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday reported its first profit
in six quarters after benefiting from the exclusive U.S. launch
of a cheaper copy of Novartis AG blood pressure pill
Diovan.
The drugmaker, which is being bought by larger rival Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, booked 4.78 billion
rupees ($78 million) in net profit for July-September. That
compared with a loss of 4.5 billion rupees a year earlier when
it took a foreign exchange charge of 3.6 billion rupees.
Ranbaxy also said sales in India rose 12 percent, and that
overall profit was helped by higher revenue in Western Europe.
Most noticeably behind the profit was Ranbaxy's right to
launch in the United States the first copy of Diovan, chemically
called valsartan. Quality control issues had delayed the launch
for several months until it finally came to market in July.
Ranbaxy is working to resolving quality issues that led to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banning imports of all of
drugs from the company's Indian plants under a wider scrutiny of
the country's $15 billion pharmaceutical industry.
The drugmaker has also had to contend with U.S. lawsuits.
Earlier this month, Ranbaxy agreed to pay $39.75 million to
settle litigation related to the manner in which it historically
reported pricing data to Texas Medicaid, the U.S. federal-state
healthcare program for people with low incomes.
That settlement came after the drugmaker pleaded guilty last
year to felony charges relating to drug safety and agreed to pay
$500 million in civil and criminal fines under a separate
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Shares of Ranbaxy were 6 percent higher at 633 rupees at
0935 GMT, while the main Mumbai market was up 0.4
percent.
($1 = 61.3100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)