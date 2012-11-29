Ranbaxy halts generic Lipitor production after recall-FDA

Nov 29 Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories will stop manufacturing its version of
Pfizer Inc's cholesterol fighter, Lipitor, while it gets
to the bottom of the cause of a recent recall, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said on its website.
Earlier this month, Ranbaxy recalled certain lots of the
widely used cholesterol lowering medicine known generically as
atorvastatin at doses of 10 milligrams, 20 mg and 40 mg after
the company discovered contamination with tiny glass particles.
There have so far been no reports of patients being harmed
due to the glass particulates, the FDA said.
The agency said it does not anticipate drug shortages due to
the recall as several other companies also produce generic
Lipitor, while Pfizer still sells its branded version.
FDA said it was monitoring the situation and working with
other manufacturers to ensure adequate supply in order to avoid
shortages of atorvastatin as a result of the recall.
During its first six months on the market, when it enjoyed
marketing exclusivity, atorvastatin generated sales of nearly
$600 million for Ranbaxy, according to Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary,
a research associate at the brokerage IndiaNivesh
FDA said it will continue to oversee the recall process and
work with the Ranbaxy to resolve pharmaceutical quality issues.
The recall is the latest in a series of manufacturing
problems at Ranbaxy, which is operating under heightened
scrutiny due to past problems that nearly derailed it ability to
sell atorvastatin in the United States.
In 2008, the FDA banned the company from importing about 30
drugs after it found manufacturing deficiencies at two of the
company's facilities in India, and Ranbaxy was later accused of
falsifying data used in drug applications.
Under a proposed settlement earlier this year, Ranbaxy
agreed to engage a third party to conduct a review of its
facilities, implement procedures to ensure data integrity in its
marketing applications, and ensure it meets good manufacturing
practices.