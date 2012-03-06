UPDATE 1-Ranbaxy launches generic Lipitor in 4 EU markets

* Launches in Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden
* Move comes two months before European patents expire
March 6 Indian group Ranbaxy Laboratories
has launched generic copies of Lipitor in four
European markets, bringing cheap versions of U.S. drugmaker
Pfizer's blockbuster cholesterol drug to Germany, Italy,
the Netherlands and Sweden.
The launch of a generic version of the largest-selling drug
of all time came two months before patents expire in the four
countries, following an agreement with Pfizer.
The drug went off patent in the United States at the end of
November, marking a major milestone for a global pharmaceutical
industry facing a wave of patent losses, of which Lipitor is the
biggest.
Ranbaxy said on Tuesday it would sell 10, 20, 40 and 80
milligram tablets of the medicine, known generically as
atorvastatin, in Germany, Italy and Sweden. The top 80 mg dose
will not be available in the Netherlands.
Lipitor became available in 1997 and generated worldwide
annual sales of $13 billion at its peak. It lowers "bad" LDL
cholesterol and the risk of heart attack and stroke.
It has chalked up more than $130 billion in sales during its
time on the market and many analysts doubt if another drug of
its magnitude will be seen again, in part because drugmakers are
moving to a model of more personalised medicine.