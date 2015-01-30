版本:
Sun Pharmaceutical wins U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy

WASHINGTON Jan 30 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on condition that it sells its interest in a generic anti-bacterial medicine, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

India's Sun Pharmaceutical's said in April that it had agreed to buy generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2 billion from the current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co . (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
