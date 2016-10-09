版本:
2016年 10月 10日

Randgold says Mali mines stay open despite tax dispute

DAKAR Oct 9 Randgold Resources said on Sunday that it is seeking to resolve a tax dispute with the Malian government, adding that the disagreement has not affected operations at its three mines in the West African country.

"We trust that the parties will return to the negotiating table in the spirit of constructive partnership that had previously characterised our dealings in order to find a mutually acceptable solution," said Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

