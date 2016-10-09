Randgold says Mali mines stay open despite tax dispute

DAKAR Oct 9 Randgold Resources said on
Sunday that it is seeking to resolve a tax dispute with the
Malian government, adding that the disagreement has not affected
operations at its three mines in the West African country.
"We trust that the parties will return to the negotiating
table in the spirit of constructive partnership that had
previously characterised our dealings in order to find a
mutually acceptable solution," said Randgold Resources chief
executive Mark Bristow.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)