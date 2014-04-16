BRIEF-Randgold to receive 150 mln rand settlement from PwC

April 16 Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd (R&E):

* JSE: RNG - conclusion of a settlement agreement between R&E and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc (PwC)

* Advised that R&E - PwC concluded a settlement agreement of legal dispute arising from PwC's appointment as auditor during 2000-2003; PwC's alleged failure to audit R&E properly resulting in losses claimed by R&E which are disputed by PwC

* PwC shall make payment of settlement amount to R&E within 30 (thirty) days of closing date of settlement agreement

* R&E and PwC have decided to settle R&E claims and PwC claims on basis as provided for in settlement agreement, PwC shall make payment to R&E of 150,000,000 rand

* Total legal and forensic expenditure for R&E's matters for 2013 financial year amounted to more than 10 pct of group's NAV. Total legal costs incurred to date relating to PwC matter amounts to 34 mln rand

* PwC offer of 150 mln rand (r2.10/share) represents 80 pct of group's NAV and 99 pct of its weighted average share price

* Pro forma post receipt of settlement fy EPS 229.4 (cents) and HEPS 227.9 (cents)

* Transaction costs of 245,000 rand relating to settlement have been assumed