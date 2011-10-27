UPDATE 2-Randstad says job demand growth has slowed

* Gradual sales slowdown continued into Q4

* Q3 EBITA 175.1 mln euros vs 178 mln in poll

* Q3 sales 4.23 bln euros vs 4.25 bln in poll

* Shares up 1.2 pct, underperform industrial index (Adds CFO, analyst quotes)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Randstad , the world's second-largest jobs company, warned on Thursday of slowing jobs growth, especially for white-collar workers, as companies hold back from hiring because of the uncertain economic outlook.

The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer for economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

But there are mounting fears that Europe will fall into recession as the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures hit investor confidence and consumer spending.

"Blue collar jobs growth is a bit lower. We don't see a rise in white collar jobs and not really a growth in permanent placement, which are the fees received for permanent jobs," Randstad's chief financial officer, Robert-Jan van de Kraats, told Reuters.

U.S.-listed rival ManpowerGroup , which makes most of its sales in Europe, last week said sales growth in some major European economies had slowed a little in September and the first weeks of October.

Some companies have been deterred from hiring extra staff because of the economic uncertainty, Van de Kraats said.

He declined to say whether measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, announced by European leaders overnight, would reduce this uncertainty, although he added that "Something is happening. The steps announced are a bit bigger than previously."

Brokers and banks have cut ratings and price targets for Randstad, as well as for world leader Adecco , and ManpowerGroup in the past three months, citing slowing economic growth in Europe.

"Taking into account the rapidly lowered gross domestic product growth forecast for 2012 and the risk of a recession next year, especially in Europe, sales might decline next year and this is not reflected yet by current share price levels," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

Randstad shares were up 1.2 percent at 25.95 euros by 0746 GMT, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services index , which rose 2.5 percent.

Randstad shares have fallen 28 percent in the past twelve months, against a 10 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services index .

Organic sales growth per working day slowed to 7 percent in September, compared with 11 percent on average in the second quarter, and the slowdown has continued so far in October, Randstad said.

It reported underlying third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 175.1 million euros, up 14 percent from a year ago.

The result was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 178 million euros, the average of five analysts in a Reuters poll, with estimates ranging from 171 million to 184 million euros.

Dutch rival USG People reports on Friday and Switzerland's Adecco on Nov. 8. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Jon Loades-Carter)