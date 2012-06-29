UPDATE 1-Randstad cuts Dutch, German jobs as growth falters

AMSTERDAM, June 29 Dutch staffing firm Randstad , the world's second largest, will cut jobs in Germany and the Netherlands as demand for temporary workers stagnates and the euro zone debt crisis hits economic growth, it said on Friday.

Randstad and its bigger, Swiss-listed rival Adecco , as well as U.S.-listed Manpower, have already warned of weak European markets as the region's debt troubles drag on.

"Where we would normally see the classical recovery pattern of growth first in the United States, first in the blue collar sector and then white collar, we don't see that being copied in Europe. That's because of the European crisis," a Randstad spokeswoman said.

She declined to say how many jobs Randstad would cut but the company would take a charge of up to 20 million euros ($25 million) to reorganise its operations in Germany and the Netherlands by, for instance, merging branches.

The German economy, Europe's largest, has been performing well compared with other EU countries but growth is expected to slow next year, while the Dutch economy is expected to continue to suffer from a continuing decline in consumer spending and rising unemployment.

Randstad shares were up 1.8 percent on Friday morning, in line with a broad rebound on stock markets following an overnight European deal to support Italian and Spanish bonds.