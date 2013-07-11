REFILE-Randstad says it is investigated by French competition watchdog

(Adds dropped words in third paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, July 11 Dutch staffing firm Randstad said on Thursday the French competition authority had started an investigation of the company in France.

"Randstad cooperates openly with the authority and we are confident that the investigation will result in a positive outcome," Randstad said in a statement, without giving details about the investigation.

Randstad is the world's second-largest staffing firm after Switzerland's Adecco, and has operations in many European countries, the United States, Japan, and other nations.

Adecco said earlier it was under investigation by the French competition authority. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)