Range Resources could be bargain amid 2017 swoon - Barron's

NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of natural gas company
Range Resources Corp look undervalued after sliding 20
percent so far in 2017 amid weak natural gas prices, according
to an article in Barron's.
The article cites Range Resource's ability to drill
profitable wells even at current prices and said the company
could be a takeover target for a larger energy-and-production
company or an oil major.
The shares, which closed on Friday at $27.34, could hit $40
in a year if energy prices rise, according to Barron's.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)