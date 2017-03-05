版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 02:59 BJT

Range Resources could be bargain amid 2017 swoon - Barron's

NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of natural gas company Range Resources Corp look undervalued after sliding 20 percent so far in 2017 amid weak natural gas prices, according to an article in Barron's.

The article cites Range Resource's ability to drill profitable wells even at current prices and said the company could be a takeover target for a larger energy-and-production company or an oil major.

The shares, which closed on Friday at $27.34, could hit $40 in a year if energy prices rise, according to Barron's. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐