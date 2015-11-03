Range Resources to sell Nora assets to reduce debt

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 3 Oil and gas producer Range Resources Corp said it would sell its Nora assets in Southwest Virginia for about $876 million, to cut its debt by nearly a quarter.
The company said the sale, which is scheduled to close by year-end, will help the company cut total debt by an expected 24 percent and also help it cut costs for 2016. No information was given on a potential buyer.
The assets, which produced 109 million cubic feet equivalents per day (mmcfpd) in the third quarter, represented 7.5 percent of Range Resources' net production, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.