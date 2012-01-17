UPDATE 1-Range Resources Q4 production up 16 pct

* Q4 production at 625 Mmcfe per day, up 16 pct

* Full-year production at 554 Mmcfe per day, up 12 pct

Jan 17 Gas-focused explorer and producer Range Resources Corp reported higher fourth-quarter production volumes as it continues to focus on the Marcellus play after selling off its gas-rich Barnett shale properties.

The Forth Worth, Texas-based company said the quarterly production came in at 625 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, up 16 percent from a year ago. Full-year production is up 12 percent at 554 Mmcfe per day.

Last year , Range Resources sold all of its Barnett Shale properties to focus more on liquids-rich Marcellus shale play.

Adjusting for the sale of the Barnett properties, full-year production growth in 2011 would be 36 percent, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $54.16 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.