Range Resources beats estimates, sees strong full-year output

July 24 Gas-focused producer Range Resources Inc's quarterly profit beat expectations for the eighth straight time as forward contracts insulated it from low gas prices.

Range, one of the first and largest acreage holders in the gas-rich Marcellus Shale area in northeast United States, said it expects 2012 production growth at 35 percent, the higher end of its earlier forecast.

The company sees natural gas production of 618 to 620 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) for the third quarter.

Second-quarter net income rose to $55.7 million, or 34 cents per share, from $51.3 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 11 cents per share.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $442 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 5 cents per share, on revenue of $314.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Natural gas prices fell 46 percent in the April-June quarter to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit from a year earlier.

The company, which sold all of its Barnett Shale properties last year to focus on the Marcellus Shale, earlier this month said its second-quarter production rose 42 percent.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company's shares closed at $60.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.