Rapid7 hires mobile hacking expert Nick Percoco

BOSTON, April 24 Security software maker Rapid7 said on Thursday that it has hired Nick Percoco, a security researcher who is well known for his work hacking mobile devices.

He will serve as vice president of strategic services, running a newly created consulting team within Rapid7.

Percoco is a "White Hat," or hacker who identifies ways to attack software and devices, then notifies manufactures so they can secure them to minimize potential for attacks.

In 2010 he released software for attacking smartphones running Google Inc's Android operating system in a bid to raise awareness about the potential for hacking mobile devices. (reut.rs/1rp6q6A)

Percoco most recently worked briefly as a director in KPMG's information protection practice. Prior to that, he ran SpiderLabs at Trustwave, where he conducted research and investigated breaches. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Andrew Hay and Nick Zieminski)