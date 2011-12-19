UPDATE 1-Raptor Pharma to start mid-stage study of liver drug

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
* Trial to cost $14-$16 million
* Study to start in Q1 2012
Dec 19 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp said it will start a mid-stage study for its drug to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in children in the first quarter of 2012.
The trial, called CyNCh, will be conducted with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and will cost $14-$16 million, Novato, California-based Raptor said.
The company, which will fund $6 million of the cost of the trial, said it will enroll 160 pediatric participants, in ages from 8 to 17, with moderate to severe NAFLD.
Raptor will also fund clinical trial materials and drug manufacturing/quality support costs of about $1 million, it said.
Shares of the company closed at $6.47 on Friday on Nasdaq.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we