UPDATE 1-Raptor Pharma to start mid-stage study of liver drug

Dec 19 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp said it will start a mid-stage study for its drug to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in children in the first quarter of 2012.

The trial, called CyNCh, will be conducted with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and will cost $14-$16 million, Novato, California-based Raptor said.

The company, which will fund $6 million of the cost of the trial, said it will enroll 160 pediatric participants, in ages from 8 to 17, with moderate to severe NAFLD.

Raptor will also fund clinical trial materials and drug manufacturing/quality support costs of about $1 million, it said.

Shares of the company closed at $6.47 on Friday on Nasdaq.